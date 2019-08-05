Child immunization schedules & free vaccination dates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to protect children from serious, preventable diseases, Willis-Knighton Health System is offering free vaccinations through the Shots for Tots community service program.
Before your child is vaccinated, check the recommended vaccination schedule recently updated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From birth to 6-years old Vaccination Schedule:
Preteens and Teens Vaccination Schedule:
Children 0-18 years of age who meet at least one of the following conditions are eligible for free vaccinations:
- Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible for the Medicaid program. (For the purposes of the VFC program, the terms "Medicaid-eligible" and "Medicaid-enrolled" are equivalent and refer to children who have health insurance covered by a state Medicaid program)
- American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act
- Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage
- Underinsured: Underinsured means the child has health insurance, but it:
- Doesn't cover vaccines, or
- Doesn't cover certain vaccines, or
- Covers vaccines but has a fixed dollar limit or cap for vaccines. Once that fixed dollar amount is reached, a child is then eligible.
Upcoming Shots for Tots vaccination dates (online registration is NOT required):
- August 6, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Chuck E. Cheese 2515 Viking Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111
- August 7, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Party Central 4401 Viking Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111
- August 12, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., WK Innovation Center 2105 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111
- August 13, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Walmart 6235 Westport Ave. Shreveport, LA 71129
- August 14, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Super One 745 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy. Shreveport, LA 71105
- August 19, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Walmart 5700 Shed Rd. Bossier City, LA 71111
- August 20, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Wendy’s 8586 Youree Dr. Shreveport, LA 71115
- August 21, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Walmart 9550 Mansfield Rd. Shreveport, LA 71118
- August 26, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Walmart 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71105
- August 27, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Drug Emporium 5819 East Kings Hwy. Shreveport, LA 71105
- August 28, 10 a.m. - 1: p.m., Walmart 4701 Northport Blvd. Shreveport, LA 71107
If you would prefer to sign up by phone, call (318) 212-8225, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (except holidays).
In addition to Willis-Knighton Health System, several Parish Health Units and Federally Qualified Health Centers offer free vaccinations to children who qualify. If you’re in Louisiana, click here to find the location nearest you.
If you live in Texas, click here to find providers who participate in the Vaccines for Children Program.
