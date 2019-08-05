Alleged Ice House thief comes in search of cold, hard cash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It appears that a man is using something to steal money from ice kiosks, authorities say.
Now Shreveport police are releasing images of the man they think might be involved.
Surveillance camera images show him using an electronic device at several Ice House Kiosks, authorities report.
They urge anyone with any information about the who is doing it to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
