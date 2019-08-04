More scattered wet weather to finish the weekend

Good Sunday Morning and happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! We'll finish up the weekend with humid weather and another chance for scattered showers and storms.
This morning there are a few showers falling in east Texas and north of I-30, but most of us will begin the day dry. By the afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. With a stationary front near the ArkLaTex combined with daytime heating, isolated showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. It won't be a washout or rain everywhere all day, but these showers could produce locally heavy downpours for a brief period of time.
Tonight, highs will drop into the mid and upper 80s and any shower or storms that pop up, will diminish as we loose daytime heating. Overnight lows will only drop the mid 70s once again with humidity still around.
By Monday, rain chances will be limited, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will climb into the low 90s. By mid week when school starts back for some, we'll be drier and hotter with high pressure working its way closer into the ArkLaTex. High temperatures mid week will climb to the mid 90s with humidity making it feel hotter than actual temperatures.
