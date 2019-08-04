More scattered wet weather to finish the weekend

This morning there are a few showers falling in east Texas and north of I-30, but most of us will begin the day dry. By the afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. With a stationary front near the ArkLaTex combined with daytime heating, isolated showers and storms will pop up this afternoon. It won't be a washout or rain everywhere all day, but these showers could produce locally heavy downpours for a brief period of time.