KSLA increases focus on safety and security stories

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From crime in your neighborhood to scams and hacks targeting your bank account, there’s a greater concern for personal safety than ever.
That’s why KSLA News 12 is launching a new series aimed at helping you protect yourself and your loved ones from the myriad of dangers facing families today.
The segment, titled “Keeping You Safe,” will be led by veteran journalist Domonique Benn.
Benn, who already covers crime and community solutions with her successful “Taking Back our Streets” segment, is excited to expand her reporting.
“This new segment allows us to examine a variety of topics that may threaten our safety and security,” says Benn. “We’ll expose those perils and explore solutions that safeguard our lives, and the lives of those we care about.”
Benn is a mother of two, and she knows the challenges that families face when it comes to protection.
“I live here, I work, here, and my children play here. No matter where you live or your socioeconomic status, everyone deserves the right to a safe and secure environment.”
Domonique will begin by focusing on issues that parents are facing as their kids head back to school.
“We want our viewers to know we have their backs whether it is providing new information to protect our children as they head back to school or giving them the latest recall alerts,” she says.
Domonique’s first “Keeping You Safe” stories will air Monday, August 5, and she will continue to report stories in the segment in addition to anchoring KSLA News 12 at Noon, 4:00, and 5:00.
