FOUND: Tobi, the wayward tortoise, is home

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Tobi, African Spurred Tortoise that strayed from home Tuesday, is back with his family in Carthage, Texas.
His first order of business? Eating tomatoes until he couldn’t eat any more, Kooter Romero told KSLA News 12.
“My boys, my wife and I and, of course, the bloodhound are beyond happy. Thank you everyone who helped us and made this happen.”
A neighbor found the wayward tortoise at 11:22 a.m. Sunday just more than a mile from the family home.
Since he disappeared Tuesday, the 12-year-old had crossed two lease roads and a county road through pastureland, losing all the stickers on his shell along the way.
Tobi’s family has since been working on ways to keep their tortoise from straying again.
“We waded in the pond and added 16 feet of more fence to prevent any more escape plans,” Romero explained.
On the off chance that Tobi breaks out again, he added, they also are looking into putting some sort of small GPS tracking device on Tobi’s shell .
