Fire burns barn containing hay
August 4, 2019 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 6:59 PM

SPRING RIDGE, La. (KSLA) — Remnants of a possibly accidental fire were expected to smolder for some time after a barn containing a large quantity of hay burned.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Ridge area of Caddo Parish, Caddo Fire District 4 reports.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the structure when the first firefighters arrived, according to the Fire District.

At least 6 Fire District 4 units responded to the fire.

They were aided by two tankers from Caddo Fire Districts 3 and 6.

Those tankers were used to shuttle nearly 20,000 gallons of water to help bring the fire under control.

Fire District 4 crew members returned to the scene throughout the night to douse any hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

