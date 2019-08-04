Fire burns barn containing hay

SPRING RIDGE, La. (KSLA) — Remnants of a possibly accidental fire were expected to smolder for some time after a barn containing a large quantity of hay burned.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Ridge area of Caddo Parish, Caddo Fire District 4 reports.
Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the structure when the first firefighters arrived, according to the Fire District.
At least 6 Fire District 4 units responded to the fire.
They were aided by two tankers from Caddo Fire Districts 3 and 6.
Those tankers were used to shuttle nearly 20,000 gallons of water to help bring the fire under control.
Fire District 4 crew members returned to the scene throughout the night to douse any hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
