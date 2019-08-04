Ark., Okla. sales tax holidays end late tonight

Louisiana residents who live along the state line also might be able to take advantage of the savings

State sales tax holidays continue until late tonight in Arkansas and Oklahoma. In Texas, that state's tax holiday will run from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 9 until midnight Aug. 11.
By KSLA Digital Team | August 4, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 3:25 PM

(KSLA) — Attention, shoppers in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Remember, you have a few more hours to take advantage of the states’ sales tax holidays.

During such holidays, state and local sales taxes are not collected or paid on the purchases of certain products.

In Arkansas, the exemption ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Click here for a list of what’s eligible.

Oklahoma’s tax holiday continues until midnight Sunday. It too generally exempts clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 per item.

In Texas, certain items will be exempt from that state’s sales tax when purchased between 12:01 a.m. Aug. 9 and midnight Aug. 11.

