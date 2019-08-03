26-year-old killed in Webster Parish crash

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday night in Webster Parish.
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Dogwood Trail, west of U.S. Highway 79.
According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, Jeremy Copeland, 26, was driving east on Dogwood Trail in a 2005 Dodge Status, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Copeland, who was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the accident, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died.
Reports say a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
LSP wants to remind people, buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
This is an ongoing investigation.
