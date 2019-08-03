SporTran gears up for back-to-school giveway

SporTran gears up for back-to-school giveway
SporTran’s Back-To-School Supply Drive will take place Monday, August 5 from noon to 3 p.m.
By Felicia Michelle | August 3, 2019 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 6:24 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran’s Back-To-School Supply Drive will take place Monday, August 5 from noon to 3 p.m.

SporTran’s Back-To-School Supply Drive will take place Monday, August 5 from noon to 3 p.m.
SporTran’s Back-To-School Supply Drive will take place Monday, August 5 from noon to 3 p.m. (Source: SporTran)

The transportation company will be accepting supplies until the day of the giveaway.

“We’re asking for backpacks, paper, pencils, glue or anything that would contribute to a child’s education," says SporTran Director of Customer Engagement, Youlanda James.

Donations can be dropped off at multiple SporTran locations:

  • Intermodal Facility (Main Hub) at 1237 Murphy St.
  • SporTran Main Office 1115 Jack Wells Blvd.
  • Southwest Hub at St.Vincent and West 70th St.

For more information on the back-to-school giveaway call SporTran at 318-221-7433 or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.