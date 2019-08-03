SPAR playground set on fire, closed for safety concerns

SPAR playground set on fire, closed for safety concerns
Mamie Hicks Park playground set on fire, closed (Source: KLSA News 12)
By Lauren Frederick | August 3, 2019 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 12:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A Shreveport Parks and Recreation playground is a total loss after it was set on fire Saturday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to Mamie Hicks Park and Community Center located on Mayfair Drive just before 10:00 a.m.

When they arrived, along with employees of the facility, a small, plastic structure was engulfed in flames. It was knocked out within 10 minutes.

Mamie Hicks Park playground set on fire, closed
Mamie Hicks Park playground set on fire, closed

Shreveport Fire investigators say they are checking for signs of arson.

The structure is no longer safe for children to play on and is currently closed until further notice.

We will keep you updated with the latest on our KSLA News 12 app as we learn more details on this investigation.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.