Ninth anniversary of six teens who drowned in the Red River

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the six teens who drowned in the Red River.
On August 2nd, 2010, the teens were wading off a sandbar near Clyde Fant Pkwy.
According to Emmitt Welch, a mentor to the kids, they died after trying to rescue another teen in the river. A boater ended up saving Dekendrix Warner,15, but the others drowned.
Those who drowned were Takeitha Warner, 13, her two brothers JaMarcus Warner, 14 and JaTavious Warner, 17.
The cousins were the other teens who died, they were Litrelle Stewarts, 18; LaDarius Stewarts, 17; and Latevin Stewarts, 15.
The day still haunts Welch. He has now vowed to teach every child he mentors how to swim. Along with his wife, they have taught 250 kids.
“Children are precious to my soul and I think we should spend more quality time with the them," Welch says I think we should be more patient with them and just like we made mistakes, kids made mistakes.”
If you have a child interested in swim lessons, you can contact Emmitt Welch with Community Renewal International at 318-779-1640.
He works with the YMCA for swim lessons.
