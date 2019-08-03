FWC captures gator that bit a man and his dog

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has caught the alligator that bit a man and his dog on Friday. The gator was captured around 11:00 p.m. on Friday and FWC told us it was nine feet and nine inches long.
A man didn’t hesitate to jump into a canal in Sarasota County to rescue his dog from an alligator.
An officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tells ABC7 that the man was inside his home on the 100 block of Margaret Drive in Nokomis, his chocolate lab outside, when he heard a commotion coming from the canal behind his home.
The man rushed outside to find his dog in the canal with an alligator. Without pausing, the man jumped into the canal and pried open the gator’s jaws to rescue his dog, pulling the dog to safety.
Both the man and the dog were injured, but FWC says their injuries are minor and both are going to be okay. The man took his dog to a veterinarian to be checked out.
The gator, believed to be between 6-8-feet long, remains in the canal. A neighbor managed to snap this picture of the gator under the water in the canal on Thursday:
A trapper is heading to the scene to relocate the animal.
