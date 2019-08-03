Infant shot, killed in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -An infant has been pronounced dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.
Over 15 units were dispatched just after 4:15 a.m. to the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood of west Shreveport.
According to Shreveport Police, a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking and killing the one-month-old.
There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time, and the motive has not yet been declared.
This is an ongoing investigation.
