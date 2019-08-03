First Alert: Tracking weekend rain

Good Saturday Morning! We're off to a wet and cloudy start as rain moves southward into the I-30 corridor and through east Texas. More scattered rain will be possible this afternoon, but it's not looking like a washout for the entire day. Keep the umbrella handy, but should not have to cancel any plans outdoors. Temperatures will be cooler for areas that see more cloud cover and rain reaching the mid to upper 80s, but areas, especially on the eastern ArkLaTex, will see temperatures reach the low 90s as less rain will impact that area.