First Alert: Tracking weekend rain

Good Saturday Morning! We're off to a wet and cloudy start as rain moves southward into the I-30 corridor and through east Texas. More scattered rain will be possible this afternoon, but it's not looking like a washout for the entire day. Keep the umbrella handy, but should not have to cancel any plans outdoors. Temperatures will be cooler for areas that see more cloud cover and rain reaching the mid to upper 80s, but areas, especially on the eastern ArkLaTex, will see temperatures reach the low 90s as less rain will impact that area.
On Sunday, more wet weather in the forecast. The morning should be fairly dry with a few showers in place, but mainly clouds. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain and thunderstorm activity will pick up during the afternoon hours. Again, not looking at a widespread event or washout, but the entire ArkLaTex will have a fair shot at scattered afternoon activity. This will to fade away during the evening hours by sunset.
During the work week, we'll dry out and heat up with temperatures steadily reaching highs in the mid 90s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
