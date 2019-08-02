Tentative trial date set for man accused of shooting, killing mother and daughter

Tentative trial date set for man accused of shooting, killing mother and daughter
By KSLA Digital Team | August 2, 2019 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 9:54 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The trial date for a man accused in the shooting deaths of a Bossier City mother and daughter will begin next year.

Frederick Dewayne Jackson will have his first day in court on January 27, 2020. A status conference date was set for September.

According to Bossier City police, Jackson shot Shandrell Simoneaux, 22 and her mother 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux on Jan. 9.

Simoneaux and Jackson’s two children were inside of the apartment during the shooting.

A news release stated that Jackson shot both women before fleeing the scene, in a vehicle.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.