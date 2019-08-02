Scuffle with wanted man leads to arrest for bail agent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport bail agent faces a charge after firing his weapon inside a local gas station while trying to apprehend a fugitive on Thursday, August 1.
40-year-old Cory Pinckley was charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Investigators say a fight between Pinckley and the wanted man, identified as 40-year-old Lamrk Hicks, began inside the business.
During the scuffle Pinckley fired his gun once, police say.
Both men left the scene immediately, Hicks ran off on foot and Pinckley drove off in his vehicle.
There is no word on if the bullet hit Hicks.
Pinckley was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Hicks remains on the run, he is wanted for felony charges for possession of schedule II drug.
