Police arrest suspect in gunfight in East Texas

Three people were wounded

Police arrest suspect in gunfight in East Texas
BOOKED: Joedacie Smith, 26, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon [Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department]
By KSLA Digital Team | August 1, 2019 at 11:15 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 11:15 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One of the people suspected of being involved in a gunfight in East Texas has been arrested.

Joedacie Smith, 26, turned himself in at the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, authorities report.

Now he faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Three people were wounded in the gunfight on Milam Street late Saturday evening.

Witness statements enabled Detective Tabitha Smith to identify Smith as a suspect, police said.

He’s being held in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.