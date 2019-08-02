Police arrest suspect in gunfight in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One of the people suspected of being involved in a gunfight in East Texas has been arrested.
Joedacie Smith, 26, turned himself in at the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, authorities report.
Now he faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Three people were wounded in the gunfight on Milam Street late Saturday evening.
Witness statements enabled Detective Tabitha Smith to identify Smith as a suspect, police said.
He’s being held in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond has been set at $100,000.
