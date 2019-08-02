Olympics qualifier for women’s volleyball kicks off Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s an exciting time for the Shreveport-Bossier community. Friday August 2nd kicks off the Olympics qualifier for women’s volleyball in Bossier City.
Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held through Aug. 4 in CenturyLink Center.
Match Schedule:
- Aug. 2: Argentina vs. Bulgaria, 3 p.m., USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m., Kazakhstan vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.
- Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m., Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria, 4 p.m.
The U.S. is the only country to have medaled in each of the past three Olympic Games in women’s indoor volleyball.
The winner will get a shot at the 2020 Olympic Games.
For tickets click here for more information. For a limited time, $10 tickets will be available on Friday. Those tickets can be purchased at the B1 bank box office at the CenturyLink Center.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.