Olympics qualifier for women’s volleyball kicks off Friday
(Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Maranda Whittington | August 2, 2019 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 6:19 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s an exciting time for the Shreveport-Bossier community. Friday August 2nd kicks off the Olympics qualifier for women’s volleyball in Bossier City.

Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held through Aug. 4 in CenturyLink Center.

Match Schedule:

  • Aug. 2: Argentina vs. Bulgaria, 3 p.m., USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m., Kazakhstan vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.
  • Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m., Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria, 4 p.m.

The U.S. is the only country to have medaled in each of the past three Olympic Games in women’s indoor volleyball.

The winner will get a shot at the 2020 Olympic Games.

For tickets click here for more information. For a limited time, $10 tickets will be available on Friday. Those tickets can be purchased at the B1 bank box office at the CenturyLink Center.

