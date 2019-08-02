Maranda at Work: Hummer & Son Honey Farm

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you are craving fresh honey here in the Ark-La-Tex, you don’t have to travel far to get it.
There’s a couple of honey farms throughout the area but there’s one farm that’s been around for over 30 years. At Hummer and Son Honey Farm is where you’ll find Billy Hummer and his crew surrounded by thousands of bees.
This bee farm has been buzzing in Bossier City since 1986, and it all began thanks to a 5th grade 4-H project.
“Everybody was doing dogs and photography and things like that, and I decided to do something out in left field and choose bees," Hummer said.
That project led Billy’s father Stanley Hummer to open their very own bee farm.
“We saw that there was a need for honey in this area," he said. “So before you had the big packers who were selling honey to the grocery stores but all that honey was coming in from other countries and we saw that we could produce enough honey in this area and supply the stores to produce a local honey.”
So I borrowed a beekeeping jacket from Billy and made my way down to the farm to find out what all the buzz is about.
Billy has around 700 colonies of bees that are kept in different colored boxes. He and his crew will smoke the boxes to calm the bees down and cover the sensory organs on their antennas
As the bees started to come out, it was only a matter of time before someone was stung.
It’s funny — Billy works with bees and he’s actually allergic to them.
“Being in the industry, I’ve met a lot of people, a lot of other beekeepers who were allergic but now are not but it could go the other way too," he said. "One day I can just get stung and have a really bad reaction so we always carry EpiPens with us.”
The bees typically live in the food chamber which is the bottom box. Above that box are honey supers that are used to collect the honey. Billy will go through and take boxes back with honey that’s ready to be extracted.
Back inside all the supers go through an uncapping machine used to take off the top layer of wax. The honey then goes into an extractor where it’s pumped into a tank and then is pumped into another room for further processing.
What Billy and his crew do isn’t easy at all, but he’s happy knowing he’s been able to take his love of bees and give back to his community.
“That’s a good feeling knowing that we’ve done that and a lot of people enjoy the fruits of our labor and the fruits of the bees labor," he said.
And if you are ever in need of a little honey, you’ll find Billy still around working, because for Billy — his job is definitely the bees knees.
“It’s a fun job to be outside to work with bees and just enjoy it," he said.
Hummer and Son Honey Farm not only sells honey, but also beeswax, body wash, balms and a variety of other items. You can also catch Billy at the Shreveport Farmers Market selling products and explaining to people more about his job.
