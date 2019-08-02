First Alert: Tracking some rain for the weekend

Scattered showers and storms will be on the increase for the weekend, however the weekend is not looking like a washout. It appears the highest rain chances will be across the northern and western portions of the ArkLaTex on Saturday and a bit more scattered through the area on Sunday.
We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Some rain and storms will arrive in areas near I-30 later tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Expect some scattered wet weather Saturday particularly across southeast Oklahoma and eastern Texas. Temperatures will be around 90. More scattered storms are likely Sunday, but it won’t rain everywhere. Highs will stay close to 90 in most areas.
Rain chances will start going down and temperatures will be headed back up next week. We’ll see mainly isolated afternoon showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.