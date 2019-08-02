First Alert: Rain and storms could impact your weekend

(KSLA) - Friday is going to be our last hot and humid day with limited rain chances.
Our rain and storm chances will increase this weekend and rain and storms could impact your outdoor plans.
An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, has been planted across the southern plains this week. This is why the second half of the work week has been hot and mostly dry. This upper-level ridge will shift a little farther west this weekend. This will allow a few disturbances to ridge along the eastern edge of this like upper-level ridge and bring in a few rounds of rain and scattered storms this weekend.
Rain and a few storms will start to increase late tonight across the SE OK and E TX and will continue into Saturday morning.
Places along and north of I-30 could wake up to rain and scattered storms Saturday morning.
The rain will likely spread a little farther south throughout the day on Saturday. Your outdoor plans on Saturday could be impacted by rain and storms. Right now, it looks like SE OK and E TX will have the best chance of rain. More scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday as well.
Here’s the very latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack:
Even though the threat will likely remain very low, a strong storm, or two, can’t be ruled out over the weekend. The strongest storms that develop on Saturday could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for portions of E TX and SE OK on Saturday.
The extra clouds and rain will likely take the edge off the heat this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is below average for this time of year.
This weekend will not be a washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day long on Saturday and Sunday, but you might have to dodge a downpour or storm at times.
The upper-level ridge, or area of high pressure, will start to expand farther east and over the ArkLaTex next week, which means our rain chances will go down and the heat will crank back up.
Highs early next week will be back into the low 90s and in the mid 90s by the middle of next week.
It’s going to be hot as the kids head back to school next week.
Right now, rain looks like it’s going to be limited most of next week.
