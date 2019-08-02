First Alert: Rain and storm chances increase this weekend

Good morning! Today is going to be our last hot and humid day with limited rain chances. Our rain and storm chances will increase this weekend and could impact your outdoor plans. The added clouds and rain will likely take the edge off the heat. By early next week, our rain chances will go down and the heat will start to crank back up.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Expect a quick warm when the sun comes up this morning. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees by noon. Watch out for a stray shower and a few areas of fog this morning.
This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Dangerous heat is not expected this afternoon, but you’ll still not want to do over do it outside in the heat of the day. Heat indices will top out near or just above 100 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible in the heat of the day. Any rain that develops this afternoon will likely diminish this evening. This evening is going to be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures won’t drop below 90 degrees until after 7PM.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain and a few storms will start to increase late tonight across the SE OK and E TX and will continue into Saturday morning.
Places along and north of I-30 could wake up to rain and scattered storms Saturday morning. The rain will likely spread a little farther south throughout the day on Saturday. Your outdoor plans on Saturday could be impacted by rain and storms. Right now, it looks like SE OK and E TX will have the best chance of rain. Even though the threat will likely remain very low, a strong storm can’t be ruled out. The strongest storms that develop on Saturday could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, places that don’t see as much rain and clouds will be a little hotter. More scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s as well.
Our rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up early next week. Highs will be back into the low 90s on Monday. As the kids go back to school midweek, highs will be back in the mid 90s. Right now, most of next week looks hot and dry.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
