First Alert: Rain and storm chances increase this weekend

Places along and north of I-30 could wake up to rain and scattered storms Saturday morning. The rain will likely spread a little farther south throughout the day on Saturday. Your outdoor plans on Saturday could be impacted by rain and storms. Right now, it looks like SE OK and E TX will have the best chance of rain. Even though the threat will likely remain very low, a strong storm can’t be ruled out. The strongest storms that develop on Saturday could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, places that don’t see as much rain and clouds will be a little hotter. More scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s as well.