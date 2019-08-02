Fall camp begins for Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech’s 2019 campaign is officially underway. The Bulldogs hit the practice field for the first time Friday.
“2019 is no different than many others. There’s a lot of excitement, energy and enthusiasm, but as a coach there always comes challenges with a new season. Every team has a life expectancy of one year and this year is no different. We were hit with some really good players that will need to be replaced this season. On top of that, we’ve got a lot of new faces on our coaching staff that we’ll need to help build our football team,” said head coach Skip Holtz on Thursday during a press conference.
The Bulldogs will practice each morning before taking a day off next Wednesday.
Fans will also have an opportunity to meet the 2019 football team on Saturday, August 17 during the annual fan fest in Ruston at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Louisiana Tech kicks off the 2019 season against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas on Saturday, August 31.
