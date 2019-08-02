Fall camp begins for Louisiana Tech

“2019 is no different than many others. There’s a lot of excitement, energy and enthusiasm, but as a coach there always comes challenges with a new season. Every team has a life expectancy of one year and this year is no different. We were hit with some really good players that will need to be replaced this season. On top of that, we’ve got a lot of new faces on our coaching staff that we’ll need to help build our football team,” said head coach Skip Holtz on Thursday during a press conference.