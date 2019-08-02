Elementary student wins hearts with ‘I will be your friend’ shirt on first day of school

Blake Rajahn walked through the doors of the school with a big smile, an orange T-shirt and a message. (Source: Nikki Rajahn/Facebook)
By Ed Payne | August 2, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 2:49 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – When Blake Rajahn walked into North Fayette Elementary on the first day of school this week, he brought more with him than a backpack and a fresh set of pencils.

He walked through the doors of the school with a big smile, an orange T-shirt and a message.

“I have to brag on my son. I told him that as a back to school gift, I will make him any shirt he would like,” said Nikki Rajahn, who owns a personalization business called Unfading Adornments.

“He thought a while and said, ‘will you please make me a shirt that says, “I will be your friend” for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?"

The Facebook post showing a smiling Blake in his shirt is an internet sensation. It’s been shared hundreds of times and lots of folks are ordering their own from Rajahn’s business.

And Blake, he’s taking his newfound internet celebrity in stride.

His mom said he’s excited to know he’ll have some T-shirt twins.

“Oh good!” he said. “Now more and more people are going to have more and more friends!”

