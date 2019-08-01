11-year-old Texas archer hits the mark, named world champion

QUEEN CITY, Tx. (KSLA) - The National Archery in the Schools Program has a new Elementary World Champion, Queen City, Texas native 11-year-old Caleb Kimble.
“It was really fun and scary, just shooting before a bunch of people,” says Caleb.
The young archer, who began archery just two years ago, scored 293 points out of a possible 300 to secure the title.
“We knew he could do that well but it is always surprising to see him perform so well under that kind of pressure,” says Caleb’s mother, Melissa Kimble.
Tommy Kimble, Caleb’s father and coach, preaches the power of hard work and dedication to his young son.
“If he can just keep practicing and like I tell him anything you do put your heart and soul in it you can get better and do really well.”
Caleb plans to continue mastering archery with the hope of one day becoming an Olympic archer.
