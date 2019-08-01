SPD seeks help to identify two men accused of stealing from local Home Depot

SPD is looking to identify these two men for stealing from Home Depot on Pine Road in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Felicia Michelle | July 31, 2019 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 7:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for help to identify two men caught on video attempting to steal from Home Depot on Pines Road.

Officers have released video images capturing the two white males’ efforts to take multiple items from the hardware store on Wednesday, July 10.

SPD looks to identify two men for attempting to steal from Home Depot on Pine Road in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police say the men left the business in a grey Ford Fusion, Louisiana tag number ZUP 696.

Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about the identities of the two men that can lead to their arrests. Tips can be submitted by phone at 318-673-7373, on the web at lockemup.org, or via the P3tips mobile app.

