Prayer warriors host vigil for missing Homer man

HOMER, La. (KSLA) — People from throughout Claiborne Parish are praying for Derek Willis’ safe return.
He went missing 30 days ago.
On Wednesday evening, the 35-year-old man’s family hosted a prayer and song vigil at Antioch Missionary Baptist, his home church.
Willis last was seen June 30 leaving his grandmother’s house in a black car, deputies said.
A family member says they think his cellphone records showed his last call was placed from the Texarkana area.
Willis stands 6′1″ tall, weighs 235 pounds and has health issues.
During the service Wednesday, several people spoke about the power of prayer and how the search for Willis should not end.
“We know that prayer works and through it, he will come back,” Willis’ Aunt Rixie Thompson said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Willis to call the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office at (3180 927-9800.
