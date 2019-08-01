Police seek identity of H&S Grocery burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are hoping someone can help identify a person suspected of burglarizing a business.
It happened at the H&S Grocery in the 4000 block of Hollywood Ave. on June 28, 2019.
Police were able to get footage of the alleged suspect and are now releasing it to the public.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
