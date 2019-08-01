Olympics qualifier for women’s volleyball starts on Aug. 2

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Olympics qualifier for women’s volleyball will begin on Friday, Aug. 2.
Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held through Aug. 4 in CenturyLink Center.
Match Schedule:
- Aug. 2: Argentina vs. Bulgaria, 3 p.m., USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m., Kazakhstan vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.
- Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m., Kazakhstan vs. Bulgaria, 4 p.m.
The U.S. is the only country to have metaled in each of the past three Olympic Games in women’s indoor volleyball.
