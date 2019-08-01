Man accidentally drowns in Toledo Bend Reservoir

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man accidentally drowned Wednesday on the Louisiana side of Toledo Bend Reservoir.
The coroner said no one saw what happened.
But it appears that 78-year-old William B. Ryan died while trying to retrieve his boat at a landing off Louisiana Highway 191 about a half dozen miles southwest of his home in Converse, Sabine Coroner Ron Rivers said.
Ryan left the village with his boat about 2 p.m. to go fishing.
Evidence suggests that he was launching his boat into the reservoir off A-1 Camp Road when the rope broke.
After parking his truck, Rivers said, it appears that Ryan waded into the water fully clothed to get his boat.
About 5:20 p.m., a couple fishermen found where he had drowned.
The coroner said Ryan was in 6′ of water.
The anglers pulled him in, took him to the bank and first responders were called, Rivers said.
