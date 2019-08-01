KSLA Salutes: Barksdale trains new dentists in advanced program

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) -Captains Melissa Ratliff and Joel Gobble are hard at work inside the dental clinic on Barksdale Air Force Base.
These two make up are a part of the six Air Force Captains completing the 2nd Dental Squadron’s advanced education in general dentistry program.
Barksdale is one of ten air force bases that offer this dental residency program. For one year dental school graduates spend their time learning more knowledge about things like gum and bone disease, surgical procedures, extractions and sedations.
“I had no idea what to expect," Ratliff said. "I honestly thought this was just going to be a review of what I learned in dental school and I was quick to find out just how little I knew.”
Both Ratliff and Gobble agree the program exceeded their expectations.
“I thought I would maybe take some of my skill sets that I had learned within dental school to practice dentistry but let me tell you what residency blew my expectations out of the water," Gobble said.
Lt. Colonel Michael Einhron is the Deputy Director of the program and works to help new dentists perfect their skills.
“When they first get here they’re very green they don’t have a lot of experience," he said. "So therefore you get to see them transition and mature as a new officer where they can then go and serve as leaders at other clinics throughout the Air Force.”
Since 1983 a little over 200 airmen have graduated from this program. Each class averages around four to six graduates each year.
With their year finally complete, Ratliff and Gobble know this program has helped them grow.
“I just feel like in this one year I’ve probably learned about ten years worth of dentistry and I’m sure that might be a big of an exaggeration but just the wide array of skills I have to take with me," Ratliff said
“They’ve honed what you’ve learned in dental school, and then they take you to that next level so that one you can provide the care that your patients deserve specifically within the Air Force and help develop the mission as a whole," Gobble said.
Both are excited to use their new skills to help other airmen have the bite to fight.
Captains Ratliff and Gobble both graduated from the program July 26th. Ratliff has been assigned to the Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas while Gobble will be heading to the Royal Air Force Alconbury base in England.
