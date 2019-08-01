Hot start to August

Good morning! Can you believe it’s already the first day of August? The first day of the hottest month of the year is going to live up to its reputation. It’s going to be seasonably hot today and Friday. Our rain chances will increase a little this weekend. Right now, we’re not expecting a washout, but scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures probably won’t soar into the 90s. The heat will start to build back into the area next week.
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. Expect temperatures to jump as soon as the sun comes up. Most places will be near 90 degrees by noon. A few areas of fog cannot be ruled out this morning. There is also a cluster of showers and storms dropping south across OK and AR. These showers and storms will likely diminish before making it into the area, but there is a chance they could drop far enough south to impact the I-30 corridor later this morning.
Overall, Thursday is going to be a hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices or feels-like temperatures will be near or just above 100 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. Watch out for gusty winds, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. Any showers or storms that are around this afternoon will quickly fade this evening. This evening will be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures won't drop below 90 degrees until after 7 p.m. and feels-like temperatures won't drop below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out before midnight or first thing Friday morning.
Friday will be a carbon copy of today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Expect more sunshine than clouds and a few showers and storms.
A few disturbances could bring scattered showers and storms to the ArkLaTex this weekend. These showers and storms will likely drop from north to south across the area. The clouds and rain on Saturday and Sunday will likely hold temperatures to near or just below 90 degrees. Right now, it does not look like you’ll have to cancel your outdoor plans, but you might have to dodge downpour or storm this weekend. Overall, the threat of strong storms looks very low, but a stronger storm capable of producing gusty winds, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible.
Have a great day and stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
