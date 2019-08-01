Hot start to August

A few disturbances could bring scattered showers and storms to the ArkLaTex this weekend. These showers and storms will likely drop from north to south across the area. The clouds and rain on Saturday and Sunday will likely hold temperatures to near or just below 90 degrees. Right now, it does not look like you’ll have to cancel your outdoor plans, but you might have to dodge downpour or storm this weekend. Overall, the threat of strong storms looks very low, but a stronger storm capable of producing gusty winds, brief heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible.