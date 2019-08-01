First Alert: Rain chances increase for the weekend

We'll wrap up the work week with hot, humid and mostly dry weather. By the weekend the pattern becomes more favorably for a few rounds of rain and storms to move through. The rain will bring a break in the heat by Saturday and Sunday before temperatures climb again next week.
Partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions are expected tonight. We’ll see temperatures settle back into the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday. An isolated shower or storm looks possible, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s.
Rain and embedded thunderstorms are possible first thing Saturday morning across the northern ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will spread through the area the rest of the day. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures down with most places staying in the mid to upper 80s. Additional rain and storms are possible Sunday with highs again in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances go down and temperatures will head back up again next week. Isolated storms are possible through midweek with highs running mostly in the low to mid 90s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
