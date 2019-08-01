Christus nurse spreads joy and hope one day at a time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Not all of us have the privilege of living out our dream jobs. But for one nurse at Christus Highland Medical Center, her dream comes true every time she steps foot in the hospital.
Christy Lemon, a med surge charge nurse, has worked in the Christus Health System for about 12 years. “I think Christus was home before I become a nurse,” she said. “I’ve never had any interest going anywhere else.”
Lemon was born at Schumpert in 1981, where her mom would ultimately serve as a nurse just a few years later. The hospital quickly became like a second home.
“I think I was just stuck on Schumpert,” Lemon said. “One of the supervisors that just retired, he’s known me since I was 5, Schumpert was my life.”
Her frequent exposure to the medical community ultimately moved her to become a registered nurse, following in her mother’s compassionate footsteps.
“The nurse is the advocate. The nurse can be their [patient’s] voice when that patient doesn’t know how to approach a physician,” Lemon said.
And after essentially being raised in the Christus Health System, she feels right at home - at the Christ-centered hospital.
“We live in a time where talking about religion or Christ is taboo, but here, it’s what we do,” she said.
Right now, Lemon is actively working on becoming a family nurse practitioner. Until then, she’s going to keep doing what she does best - placing others first with a smile on her face.
