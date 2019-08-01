Caddo Parish to host Expungement Summit and Resource Fair today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An event will be held to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record will happen this morning.
The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Louisiana State Agricultural Building, Louisiana State Fair Grounds. The event is made possible by Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other partners.
The event is free and open to everyone. Two sessions will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Forms and paperwork will be provided. Attorneys will be present to answer questions.
“We strongly believe in helping our residents obtain access to a second chance,” said District 7 Commissioner/Commission President and co-chair Stormy Gage-Watts, in a news release. “The information that we hope to provide will open doors and allow citizens to start that productive career that desire."
For more information on the expungement process and to access documents, visit the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s website.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.