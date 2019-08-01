Bossier agents arrest 4 for prostitution, 3 for pandering

A 33-year-old Bossier City woman faces three charges as a result of an encounter July 25 that she allegedly arranged with an undercover agent. Jinna Carter, of the 3000 block of East Texas Street, also reportedly had syringes with methamphetamine. She’s being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility after being booked at 8:38 p.m. July 25 on one count each of prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.