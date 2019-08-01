Bossier agents arrest 4 for prostitution, 3 for pandering

BOSSIER PARISH , La. (KSLA) — Four women, including two Webster Parish sisters, are accused of going online to solicit sex for money.
And another Webster resident is among three people who face a charge of pandering.
All seven were caught up in unrelated undercover operations conducted by a detective, deputies and officers with the Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force.
Two of the four arranged encounters occurred July 24, while the others were July 25 and July 31, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
On one occasion, a woman was in a hotel room while her 4-year-old son waited outside in a car where authorities say they found marijuana. With him was another woman who was acting as a lookout.
And a man who was acting as a lookout on an unrelated encounter led agents on a bit of a chase.
The sisters are 29-year-old Alexandria Pickard and 27-year-old Shelby Pickard, both of the 100 block of 15th Street NW in Springhill.
Shelby Pickard is accused of contacting an undercover agent online to negotiate exchanging sex for money. Her older sister allegedly served as the lookout during the encounter July 31.
Alexandria Pickard told the deputy that she got her younger sister into prostitution, Davis said.
Alexandria Pickard remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, where she was booked at 5:50 p.m. July 31 on one count each of promoting prostitution and pandering, booking records show.
Shelby Pickard was booked into the same lockup at Plain Dealing at 7:25 p.m. that date on a charge of prostitution.
The child who caught up in an unrelated case is the son of 22-year-old Jana Doss, of the 500 block of Fox Avenue in Moore, Okla. She allegedly agreed to meet an undercover agent July 24 to exchange sex for money.
While Doss was in the hotel room, 21-year-old Brittany Lemieux, of the 300 block of Charles Avenue in Wewahitchka, Fla., reportedly was keeping watch and waiting with Doss’ son in a car in the parking lot.
Booking records show Lemieux remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, where she was booked at 12:20 a.m. July 25 on one count each of pandering, promoting prostitution, child desertion and possession of marijuana.
Doss was booked there at 1:05 a.m. July 25 on one count each of prostitution, child desertion and possession of marijuana.
A 33-year-old Bossier City woman faces three charges as a result of an encounter July 25 that she allegedly arranged with an undercover agent. Jinna Carter, of the 3000 block of East Texas Street, also reportedly had syringes with methamphetamine. She’s being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility after being booked at 8:38 p.m. July 25 on one count each of prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
And during another arranged encounter July 24, a Minden man who allegedly was serving as lookout tried to drive away then ditched the car and ran, Davis said.
The operation led to the arrests of 35-year-old Keon Jackson, of the 200 block of Syrup Mill Road, and 27-year-old Julie Perez, of the 500 block of East 36th Street in Lubbock, Texas.
Perez screamed, kicked and fought undercover agents while she was being taken into custody, Davis said.
And Jackson, who reportedly stood watch in the parking lot, drove away when deputies tried to stop his vehicle. When he could go no farher, Davis said, Jackson abandoned the vehicle and ran into the woods and back toward the hotel. Agents were there waiting for him, Davis said.
Perez was booked at 8:11 p.m. July 24 on one count each of prostitution, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. She also was arrested as a fugitive on a warrant from Texas and one count each of violating her probation and failing to appear in court on a marijuana possession charge.
Jackson was booked at 8:48 p.m. July 24 on one count each of pandering, promoting prostitution, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, improper turn, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and having no driver’s license. He also was the subject of a fugitive warrant.
Both remain in custody.
