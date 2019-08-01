Bail bondsman uses stun gun on man following struggle; police on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for two men involved in an incident on Thursday morning.
Crews got the call just before 11 a.m. to the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Portland Avenue.
Police say a man was stunned by a bail bondsman who struggled with him after the bail bondsman pulled a gun.
Both the bail bondsman and the man left the location.
Police are now searching for both of them in the surrounding neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
