Apartment fire displaces several residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are investigating an early moring fire that left several residents displaced on Thursday.
Crews were called just before 2:15 a.m. to the Chateau Apartments in the 2900 block of Weyman Street. That’s in Anderson Island, just off of Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy.
According to firefighters on scene, 10 units were affected by smoke damage. One in particular was heavily damaged by fire.
No injuries were reported. Several families have been displaced.
