Will Wade: LSU men’s basketball practice facility in ‘desperate need of upgrades’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade said the team’s practice facility is in “desperate need of upgrades” during a July 30 press conference previewing the team’s upcoming tournament in Spain.
9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet asked Wade how he felt about the facilities.
“You guys know how I feel about the facilities,” Wade responded. He has been outspoken about the need to improve LSU’s basketball facilities ever since he was hired in 2017.
The LSU athletic department unveiled a new $28 million football operations and nutrition center for the LSU football team on July 23.
Wade has been working with the Tiger Athletic Foundation in securing funding the basketball team’s new practice facilities.
He said TAF has raised about 25 percent of necessary funds and has some “big asks” out to potential donors to secure the remaining 75 percent of the funding.
“We need to get it soon. We’re in desperate need of upgrades here,” Wade told reporters.
“You talk about the the difference between being a great team and an elite team, I mean that’s it. We’re just not efficient enough. We’re not efficient enough with our time. We’re not efficient enough in what we do.”
Wade called LSU Football’s new operations and nutrition center “a perfect example” of what an athletic program needs to be efficient and that it would "tremendously,” help out the football program.
“We’ve just got to become much more efficient with what we’re doing because when you get to a certain level it’s not good enough just to recruit better than everyone else, or recruiting as good as everyone else when their putting their guys in better training programs every other day of the year.”
Wade said that the team is doing “the best we can with what we have right now.”
The cost to renovate the practice facility would cost about $15 million, according to The Advocate.
Wade would also like to see the Pete Maravich Assembly Center renovated. The PMAC, where LSU men’s and women’s basketball plays their games, opened in 1972.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.