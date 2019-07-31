Skull found in vacant Shreveport lot; police search for remains

Crews continue the search for human remains on Wednesday morning.
By KSLA Digital Team | July 31, 2019 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 10:26 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a grim discovery on Tuesday afternoon, police in an east Shreveport neighborhood continue the search for human remains.

Officers got the call just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the 2600 block of C.E. Galloway Boulevard in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood.

A lawn service was in the area when a crew member spotted a human scull in a vacant lot, according to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis.

Police worked to secure the area and returned on Wednesday to continue the search for further human remains.

