Shreveport police searching for gunman following shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after one shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers got the call to the 3400 block of Dollarway Drive.
According to police, the victim and gunman exchanged gunfire.
The victim was wounded and eventually drove to Karen Street.
Authorities then took the victim to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.