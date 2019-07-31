Shreveport police chief retires; search for new chief begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police chief Alan Crump has officially retired for the department after 27 years of service.
Provisional Chief of Police, Ben Raymond, will continue to serve in that role until Mayor Adrian Perkins names a permanent replacement.
Wednesday applicants take the Civil Service exam required to be appointed Chief of Police under Louisiana law.
There are seven candidates for Chief of Police:
- Sergeant Michael Carter
- Lieutenant Janice Dailey
- Corporal Jason Frazier
- Chief Benjamin Raymond
- Lieutenant Tedris Smith
- Assistant Chief of Police Wayne Smith
- Sergeant Kevin Strickland
Mayor Perkins has established an eight-person advisory team comprised of law enforcement experts, attorneys, and city leaders to review each qualified candidate and to make a recommendation to the Mayor.
“Public safety is my administration’s top priority, The next Police Chief must be committed to and capable of implementing community-oriented policing strategies.” Mayor Perkins said.
Applicants must score a 75 or better to be considered for the post.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.