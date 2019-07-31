More heat to finish out the work week

The first day of August is going to live up to its reputation in the ArkLaTex this year. Overall, Thursday is going to be a hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices or feels-like temperatures will be above 100 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. Depending on what happens tonight through Thursday morning, our rain chances Thursday afternoon could go up a little. Friday will be hot and dry for most as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.