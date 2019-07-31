More heat to finish out the work week

Good afternoon! It looks like we’re going to be tracking more heat than rain to finish out the work week. It’s going to be seasonably hot on Thursday and Friday. Our rain chances look like they will go up a little this weekend. Right now, we’re not expecting a washout, but scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures probably won’t soar into the 90s. The heat will start to build back into the area next week.
The rest of today is going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind, the humidity will make it feel like it's near or just above 100 degrees. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray downpour or two will be possible, mainly before sunset.
This evening is going to be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures won’t drop below 90 degrees until 7 or 8 p.m. and below 80 degrees until after midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Even though it’s not likely, a few models show a cluster of showers and storms diving south into the ArkLaTex late tonight through Thursday morning. If it develops, this cluster will likely weaken as it approaches I-30, though.
The first day of August is going to live up to its reputation in the ArkLaTex this year. Overall, Thursday is going to be a hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices or feels-like temperatures will be above 100 degrees. A few showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. Depending on what happens tonight through Thursday morning, our rain chances Thursday afternoon could go up a little. Friday will be hot and dry for most as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
A few disturbances could bring scattered showers and storms to the ArkLaTex this weekend. These showers and storms will likely drop from north to south across the area. The clouds and rain on Saturday and Sunday will likely hold temperatures to near or just below 90 degrees. Right now, it does not look like you’ll have to cancel your outdoor plans, but you might have to dodge downpour or storm this weekend.
Rain will become limited early next. With less rain and clouds around, the heat will start to crank back up. Highs on Monday through midweek will be in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Have a good night and make sure to stay cool!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
