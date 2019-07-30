Man goes live on Facebook from patrol car during arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Things did not end well for a man being handcuffed in front of his house after he said he was just protecting himself.
He was angry and kicked the door of the patrol car. That’s when officers took him down to the ground.
The mother of Carl Edwards Jr. said her son called her at work after he said someone threw what turned out to be a wrench through a window at their home.
“My son called and told me I need to come home right away. People were trying to invade the home,” she said.
Theresa Edwards said what happened Monday morning came after two other frightening events that began on Thursday.
“I came outside to go to work. There was sugar in the tank and the tires were deflated and there was a scratch on the door.”
She called law enforcement and her insurance company. Late Friday night, Edwards said the tires on the rental car were slashed. She put the car in the garage. Then on Monday the window was broken, so her son got his gun and started shooting at people he said were shooting at him.
One neighbor who did not want to give his name heard the gunfire.
“It had to been like 11, close to 12 rounds that time," he said. "I look over across the street, see two cars and the guy in self-defense fire back at the people that was shooting at him.”
“I see two cars pull up--a White Charger and a little gray car. The gray car blocked the street started to pull up in the driveway,” another neighbor who did not want to be identified said. He says then one of the men went to their trunk got out a back and threw it at the window. Then they both took off.
Theresa Edwards said deputies were at her house because her son was shooting. As Carl Edwards was being transported, he managed to get on Facebook Live talking with his mother.
There is no evidence officers hit Edwards. Carl Edwards, Jr. was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, resisting official detention, and unlawful possession of a weapon because he was not allowed to have a weapon because of a previous domestic violence conviction.
Deputies in an affidavit said video surveillance they viewed did not show anyone shooting at Edwards or the house but Edwards came outside and started shooting at the two cars.
