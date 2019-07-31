Man arrested on armed robbery charges; police find marijuana grow operation

Agents conducted a search warrant at the current address of DeLaRosa and as a result located a suspected marijuana grow, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, 31 suspected Xanax, and $865.00 of US currency.
By KSLA Digital Team | July 31, 2019

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches authorities arrested one man on armed robbery charges and discovered a marijuana grow site at his home.

Raven Taylor DeLaRosa, 19, was wanted in Harris County, Texas on charges stemming from an armed robbery.

On Sunday, July 28, officers with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force took DeLaRosa into custody in the 100 block of T-Joe Street during a surveillance operation.

He was taken into custody without incident. When authorities searched his current address, they found a suspected marijuana grow, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, 31 suspected Xanax and $865.00 in cash.

DeLaRosa is now charged with cultivation of marijuana, posession of schedule IV (xanax), illegal carrying of a weapon and posession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Natchitoches Parish Deteion Center while waiting for extradition back to Harris County, Texas.

