Man accused of hindering efforts to find alleged killer

CAMDEN, Ark. (KSLA/KNOE) — The man suspected of killing a South Arkansas woman and her 4-year-old son five weeks ago continues to elude authorities.
Jory J. Worthen, 24, still should be considered armed and dangerous, Camden police say.
Now a man whom investigators early on considered to be a person of interest in the case is accused of hindering their efforts to find Worthen.
Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, is being held in the Ouachita County, Ark., Jail after being arrested at his residence July 24 then booked at 11:30 a.m. that date on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
Woods is accused of meeting with Worthen on June 27 outside the Ouachita County city of Chidester.
That’s just two days after the bodies of 20-year-old Bossier City, La., native Alyssa Renee’ Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, were discovered in her home on Ronald Drive in Camden.
Family members had reported her as missing.
An anonymous tip led investigators to Woods.
During the first two days after the homicides, the half dozen or more investigators on the case learned about Woods’ meeting with Worthen.
“Woods later led investigators on several different versions of his meeting with Worthen. Evidence was obtained (that) Woods had knowledge of the murder and knew Worthen’s whereabouts,” says a statement from Camden police Lt. LaRhonda Moore, lead investigator on the case.
Worthen stands 6′2″ tall, weighs 157 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
At one point, police say, he could have been in Wichita, Kan., but never surfaced there.
He also could be driving Cannon’s 2007 white Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE.
Authorities advise anyone who sees Worthen to call 911.
And they urge anyone with any information about him to call Camden police at (870) 836-5755 or their local law enforcement agency.
