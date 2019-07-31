Louisiana governor tells cyber summit about threat to the state’s school districts

“Monday evening, the DeSoto Parish School System took a proactive approach to the recent cybersecurity attacks on Louisiana schools. As a precautionary measure, we have shut down internet activity for all buildings. We are following guidelines set forth by the Louisiana Department of Education. At this time, there does not appear to be any sign of compromise. Please note, phone systems may not work for some district buildings. We appreciate your understanding, and we will keep you updated on the progress.”

— DeSoto Parish School District