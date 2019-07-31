Junior League of Longview gears up for massive school supply drive

LONGVIEW, Tx. (KSLA) - The Junior League of Longview is busy preparing for its complex back-to-school drive.
The drive is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Roc of First Baptist Church Longview, located at 212 East South Street. This year marks the organization’s 26th annual School Supply Train.
The drive is free and open to the public.
Below is a list of items parents must bring if they wish for their child to receive supplies:
- State ID or driver’s license
- Proof of school enrollment for each child (report card or schedule)
- Proof of family income (pay stub, benefit letter, or medicaid card)
Heather Wimberly, chairman of this year’s drive, said she adores seeing the excitement in the children as they receive their supplies.
“The kids are super excited because it’s all new things, a lot of the kids are having to use hand-me-downs or nothing at all,” Wimberly said. “They get a fresh backpack, fresh shoes — everything new.”
Besides school supplies, families can also receive free dental and vision screenings, as well as haircuts.
Stacia Shoults, a co-chairman of the School Supply Train, said planning for the massive drive is a year-long affair.
“We started planning as soon as it was over last year, it’s like a well-oiled machine,” Shoults said.“The shoes come in throughout the community then the school supplies it takes a lot of work.”
The Junior League of Longview works closely with Buckner Children and Family Services to help identify families in need of supplies.
