Hot and humid to finish the work week.

Good Wednesday morning! Expecting much drier and quieter weather today. a ridge out to our west will help keep us dry and mostly sunny, but unfortunately hot. Highs today will climb to the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s near 100. Today is national heat stroke prevention day, and with heat building back in under high pressure and humidity, stay aware with heat safety tips. Any hopes of a cool down today will be low, but a pop shower or thunderstorm is still possible. overnight low staying warm and muggy in the low 70s.
Thursday, the first day of August, not looking much different, but maybe a touch hotter. Lows will be in the low to mid 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100. Rain chances again on the slim side but can’t rule out an afternoon shower or storm in the heat of the day.
Friday highs in the low 90s once again. a twenty percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, but most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
Keeping an eye on rain coming back into the forecast for the weekend. Rain chances pick up Saturday with best chances on Sunday at 40 percent. Highs with more clouds in rain will stay in the upper 80s low 90s.
Have a great day!
