Hot and humid to finish the work week.

Good Wednesday morning! Expecting much drier and quieter weather today. a ridge out to our west will help keep us dry and mostly sunny, but unfortunately hot. Highs today will climb to the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s near 100. Today is national heat stroke prevention day, and with heat building back in under high pressure and humidity, stay aware with heat safety tips. Any hopes of a cool down today will be low, but a pop shower or thunderstorm is still possible. overnight low staying warm and muggy in the low 70s.