Homeless camp residents feel pressured to leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A few dozen homeless people have turned an empty lot next to downtown Shreveport into a make-shift home replete with tents, gardens and a community structure of their own.
But not everyone is a fan of the effort.
There’s new concern about the camp in the 1200 block of Oakland Street in the city’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood.
Some contend that the camp’s occupants have lived on the empty lot for years and aren’t hurting anyone. Instead, they’re trying to keep a low profile and stay off downtown streets.
“These men are trying to do better with their lives in peace," said Ron Hardy, a community activist who lives right down the street from the camp.
"You can go down to a center. You can go to a homeless center they got, and they kick you out. What? During the day. So you’re going around begging. These men have found a peaceful place and some shade.”
Some people object to the camp for one reason — the potential health threat.
There’s no running water or restrooms, so the camp could be rife with dangerous pathogens that could spread through a camp of this kind like wildfire.
Hardy said they have a portable toilet on site and are working on that running water issue, as well.
Camp residents told us, in the long term, they couldn’t really make it without the help of some of the organizations dedicated to helping the homeless.
One of them is less than a block away. It’s called Hope House. And it provides essential services for an estimated 700 people a month.
Holy Cross Hope House operations manager Larry Murff showed KSLA News 12 some of what the day shelter provides to the homeless.
“Showers, they can do their laundry, get their mail and make local telephone calls, 800 numbers. And they can do that five days a week.”
With the large homeless population his agency sees, Murff added, such services will continue to be in high demand, especially if any more camps like the one on Oakland Street pop up elsewhere in Shreveport.
